Lucknow, Apr 13 (PTI) Expelled Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Akash Anand on Sunday issued a public apology to party chief Mayawati and expressed his desire to return.

In a post on X, Anand, a nephew of Mayawati, said he considered her as his "one and only political guru and role model."

He said he would not to let his personal relationships, especially in-laws, interfere with his commitment to the party. "I take a solemn vow that I will not allow any family ties, particularly my in-laws, to become an obstacle in the interest of the Bahujan Samaj Party."

He also apologised for a recent post on X that reportedly led to his expulsion from the BSP.

"I seek forgiveness for a tweet I posted a few days ago, which led to my removal from the party by Behan ji. I assure that I will not take any political decision based on advice from relatives or external advisors," he said, and sought forgiveness.

Mayawati had on March 2 removed Akash from all party posts and appointed his father Anand Kumar national coordinator in his place. Disappointed, Mayawati said she would not name a successor in her lifetime.

"The party is supreme and relations can come later," Mayawati, who had sacked Akash last year only to later reinstate him and appoint him her political successor, said.

On March 3, she expelled Akash from the party.

Mayawati said that Akash's response to her action against him was "selfish and arrogant."

Akash had said, "Some people from the rival party are thinking that my political career is over... They should understand that the Bahujan movement is not a career, but a fight for self-respect and self-esteem of crores of Dalits, exploited, deprived and poor people."

