Agartala (Tripura) [India], August 25 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday appealed to everyone to make this year's Mayer Gomon a grand success, which he said will help boost tourism in the state.

The Chief Minister informed that this year's Mayer Gomon will be held on October 4.

He said this after attending a meeting at the Muktadhara Auditorium today in preparation for the Mayer Gomon and Sharad Samman program organised around the upcoming Durga Puja. The meeting was convened by the Information and Cultural Affairs Department.

In the meeting, Saha said that everyone must learn from last year's Mayer Gomon.

"We must find out the gaps and fill them, and that is why this meeting was necessary. From many corners, idols come and due to numbering, some problems arose. I want to ask the police administration to maintain coordination with the clubs and properly arrange this system. Police must also look after the road crossings and ensure smooth control of the situation. We are also concerned about the ongoing drain work, but we are trying to complete it as soon as possible," Saha said.

He added that there are some potholes on roads, and he has directed the PWD to repair them at the earliest.

"The height of idols, decorations, and lighting gates must be maintained. Clubs using electricity during puja must be checked by TSECL to ensure they are using meters and not hook lines; otherwise, any emergency situation may occur. Fire and Emergency Services must remain prepared. I also want to ask the health department to keep ambulances ready in empty spaces with health experts on standby. There are around nine routes, and some also pass near the IGM Hospital. Club officials must also be aware of sound pollution and avoid loud noises. Women police must be deployed during the Mayor Gomon," the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister further said that he wants the whole nation to know about Tripura's Mayer Gomon.

Saha also issued a stern warning against forceful subscription collection by club members.

"Regarding subscription collection, I have instructed the police and administration to prevent any forceful chanda collection. However, the situation has changed now, and everyone is more cordial," he added.

Also present in the meeting were Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor and MLA Dipak Majumdar, Health Department Secretary Kiran Gitte, Information and Cultural Affairs Department Secretary Pradip Kumar Chakraborty, Director Bimbisar Bhattacharya, and senior officials of various line departments. (ANI)

