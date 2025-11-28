New Delhi, November 28: The State Election Commissioner (SEC), Vijay Dev, has imposed a 48-hour silence period ahead of the upcoming by-elections to 12 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, according to an official release. The SEC has ordered to prohibit the display of any election matter, including results of any opinion poll or any other poll survey in any media, including electronic, in connection with the Bye-Elections to Municipal Corporation of Delhi from 05:30 P.M. of 28.11.2025 to 05.30 P.M of 30.11.2025.

"I, Dr Vijay Dev, hereby prohibit displaying of any election matter, including results of any opinion poll or any other poll survey in any media... from 05:30 P.M of 28.11.2025 to 05.30 P.M of 30.11.2025," the order states. The order aims to ensure a transparent, uninfluenced, safe, free, and fair electoral process. The order stated the prohibition of any campaign-related noise and distractions at least 48 hours prior to the polling to ensure zero political influence on the voters and fairness in the voting process. It aims to give the voters enough time to reflect and contemplate the best choice to be made during the polling. MCD By-Elections 2025: Delhi Gears Up for By-Polls in 12 Wards.

The directive cites Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act, 195, which mandates a sanitised period of election campaigns before the voting. According to the Model Code of Conduct, Paras V(1)(b) & (c) (Consolidated Instructions), the commission issued the order to prohibit the display and propagation of any election matter to the public during the period of 48 hours, ending with the hour fixed with the conclusion of the polls. 132 Nominations Filed for 12 Delhi MCD By-poll Seats.

Earlier, on November 10, a total of 132 nominations were submitted for the 12 seats in the Delhi MCD by-elections. Among these nominations, 59 were male, and 74 were female. Women candidates have submitted their nominations from notable areas, including Shalimar Bagh-B, Ashok Vihar, Dwarka-B, Dichaon Kalan, and Greater Kailash. The last date of filing of nominations was November 10, and the scrutiny of papers will take place on November 12. The last date of withdrawal of nomination is November 15. Polling will be held on November 30.

