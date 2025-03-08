New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has taken stringent action against property tax defaulters by attaching 12 properties located in Samaypur Badli and Swaroop Nagar areas of Civil Lines zone, the MCD said in a release on Saturday.

According to the release, MCD's Property Tax Department took action.

Also Read | Every Guarantee Given by PM Narendra Modi is Being Fulfilled Today: Union Minister Amit Shah.

Officials said that eight properties in Samaypur Badli and four in Swaroop Nagar were attached after their owners failed to clear tax dues on time.

MCD reiterates its commitment to ensuring tax compliance and urges all property owners and occupiers to file their property tax returns and pay their dues by March 31, 2025.

Also Read | Manipur Violence: Protester Killed in Clashes Between Kuki Demonstrators and Security Forces in Kangpokpi; Shutdown in Kuki-Zo Areas From Midnight.

To avoid penal action, taxpayers are advised to clear their property tax obligations at the earliest.

To facilitate taxpayers in filing their property tax returns, all property tax offices at zonal offices and headquarters will remain open on all Saturdays until March 31, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, the MCD release added.

Meanwhile, MCD is also planning to take action against illegal spas, restaurants, and hotels to boost its revenue.

Addressing a press conference at the MCD headquarters on Friday, Mayor Mahesh Kumar said that the corporation received numerous complaints from Delhi residents about unauthorised spas, hotels, and restaurants operating in the city.

Mayor Kumar said that the corporation has received numerous complaints from Delhi residents about unauthorised spas, hotels, and restaurants operating in the city. To address this, Municipal Health Officers and Deputy Health Officers were directed to take immediate action.

The Mayor said officials were instructed to submit a list of illegal establishments and emphasised that the Aam Aadmi Party-led MCD is committed to addressing public grievances and ensuring compliance with regulations.

He further said that these unauthorised businesses do not pay license fees to the corporation, resulting in revenue loss. To rectify this, he has instructed the Public Health Department to gather detailed information on such establishments so that legal action can be taken.

Reaffirming MCD's commitment to increasing revenue, Mayor Kumar added that enhanced revenue collection would enable the corporation to implement more welfare initiatives for Delhi residents. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)