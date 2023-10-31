New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): As many as 54 proposals were passed in the meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House meeting on Tuesday including the regularisation of 5,000 sanitation workers, an official statement said.

A total of 58 proposals were presented in the MCD house, out of which, 54 proposals have been passed including the proposal to regularise 5,000 sanitation workers, deployment of DBC employees on the post and the proposal to send MCD School's principals to international universities like Oxford and Cambridge for better training.

Also Read | Assembly Elections 2023: EC Bans Exit Polls Between 7 AM on November 7 to 6:30 PM on November 30 for Polling in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday congratulated the sweepers and their families for this development and said that the Aam Aadmi Party has fulfilled what they promised.

"Today, the Aam Aadmi Party has passed the proposal to appoint 5000 sanitation workers in the Delhi Municipal Corporation. We fulfilled what we promised. Many congratulations to all the confirmed sweepers and their families for this wonderful gift received on Diwali. Serve the people of Delhi wholeheartedly, together we will make Delhi a clean and beautiful city," Kejriwal posted on X.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Police Head Constable Shot Dead by Terrorists Outside His Residence in Baramulla.

Meanwhile, after the house today, Mayor Shelly Oberoi addressed a press conference at MCD Headquarters along with Deputy Mayor Aaley Muhammad Iqbal and Leader of the House Mukesh Goyal.

Mayor Oberoi said, "In the house meeting, the Aam Aadmi Party's MCD Government has unanimously passed important proposals in the interest of the people of Delhi and the employees of the Corporation. All the proposals brought in the House will provide great relief to the people of Delhi and MCD employees."

"Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has given gifts to MCD employees on the occasion of Diwali. Keeping his promise, we have regularised 5 thousand sanitation workers. Also, about 3100 DBC workers who were fighting for their rights for years, have been made MTS," she added.

Oberoi said that the proposal to deploy a parallel agency to strengthen the sanitation system of Delhi and eliminate the mountains of garbage has also passed in the house. "Our effort is to dispose of garbage scientifically at Okhla, Ghazipur and Bhalswa landfill sites. After the formation of the standing committee, these proposals will be taken further," She added.

The mayor also said, "House has passed the proposal to give 1100 per child of MCD schools for uniform. Apart from this, the principals of the MCD will be sent to international universities like Oxford, and Cambridge for better training. This proposal will also uplift the level of education in schools."

She said that in the meeting three proposals were postponed and one was rejected. All these proposals will be discussed and then can be passed.

The Mayor further alleged that the most shameful thing in today's meeting was the disruption created by the opposition councillors.

"There was a ruckus even before the House proceeding started. I repeatedly requested to allow the House to function peacefully and maintain the dignity of the House so that important proposals could be discussed in the interest of the people of Delhi and the corporation employees," she said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)