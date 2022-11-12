New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday fielded Bobby Kinaar, a member of Transgender community, as a candidate for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections.

The transgender candidate will contest the Sultanpuri-A ward.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Woman Arrested for Kidnapping Two-Month-Old Boy for Human Sacrifice To 'Revive' Her Dead Father; Baby Safe.

Bobby had earlier contested in the 2017 MCD election as an Independent candidate. Although, Bobby lost the polls, the candidature had created a lot of buzz.

The AAP is now counting on her to deliver a win from the MCD's ward number 45.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Voting for Vidhan Sabha Polls Concludes, Counting on December 8.

The Sultanpuri-A ward is a seat resrerved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates. In the 2017 elections, AAP's Sanjeev Kumar had won the seat.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal has released the party's manifesto for the December 4 polls saying that his government will work on fulfilling 10 'guarantees'.

"We will work to fulfil 10 guarantees. We will clean the streets of Delhi and solve the issue of garbage pile. We will also carry out beautification of parks," Kejriwal said at a press conference.

He also promised to make the MCD corruption-free and solve vehicle-parking problems as part of his manifesto for the polls. MCD workers will be paid on time, assured Kejriwal.

On November 9, Kejriwal chaired a meeting with top officials in the national capital. The meeting followed a crucial meeting of AAP MLAs chaired Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and also featuring the party's state convenor and minister Gopal Rai. They were assigned responsibilities at different levels to prepare for the civic elections.

As part of its preparations for the polls, the AAP has also launched the 'Kude Par Jansamvad' campaign during which AAP leaders will listen to people's garbage problems and discuss their solutions through Jansamvad (public intercation).

By November 20, the party plans to hold a public dialogue at each of Delhi's 13,682 civic booths. It has been decided that the party will hold about 500 public meetings per day. The meetings will be led by party MLAs.

AAP office bearers have been directed to visit all areas of Delhi, meet people and try to understand their issues.

Earlier, the total number of civic wards in the national capital was reduced from 272 to 250 following a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The notification pertained to redrawing of the MCD wards.

The nomination process for the polls is already underway. November 14 is the last date for filimg nominations and the scrutiny of forms will take place on November 16. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is November 19.

The counting of votes will be done on December 7. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)