New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): The Assessment and Collection Department of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will soon take legal action against property tax defaulters and will file prosecution against them.

After analysing data related to property tax dues, MCD has recognised owners whose property tax dues are above Rs 25 lakh. According to the Municipal Act, the onus to file self-assessment property tax returns lies solely on the property owners.

Also Read | Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: 68.24% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 5 PM, Says Election Commission.

According to the municipal act, in case of property tax dues cross Rs 25 lakh, it may result in punishment of rigorous imprisonment from 3 months to 7 years with a fine of not less than 50 per cent of the amount of tax evaded.

The property tax department of MCD has uploaded details related to property tax on its website. Uploaded data doesn't contain any personal information. Uploaded data on the corporation website contains property tax details of authorised, unauthorised regularised, and unauthorised colonies and residential properties above 100 sqm. in rural villages.

Also Read | Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Takes Stock of Silkyara Tunnel Rescue Efforts, Talks to Trapped Workers Through Communication Setup (See Pics and Video).

MCD assessment and collection department has appealed to the citizens that if more than one property exists for any property then they should get it corrected from the concerned zonal office. MCD also appealed to the citizens to check data on MCD's website and the details of those properties which are not found on the website, mean that those property owners are not paying any property tax.

MCD appealed to all those property owners whose data is not available on the MCD website to get their UPIC ID through MCD's portal.

The last date to get UPIC ID is December 31, 2023. In case of non-submission of correction property tax dues action in accordance with the municipal act will be taken.

MCD after matching its property tax database with third-party data like property registration, electricity bills, GST registration and licensing registration has prepared databases of properties that are not paying property tax. MCD appealed to all such property owners to get their UPIC ID otherwise they will also have to face prosecution through the courts.

MCD appeals to all the property tax owners to check property tax data and pay their dues accordingly so that the dream of a clean and green Delhi can be realised. This will also help in strengthening MCD. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)