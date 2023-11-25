Uttarkashi, November 25: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday took stock of the Silkyara tunnel rescue operations and obtained information regarding the condition of the auger machine. He told officials that the auger machine stuck in the pipe should be removed as soon as possible. The machine or technology used to remove the auger should be ordered as soon as possible, he said.

The Chief Minister, who visited the tunnel site, also examined the quality of food being sent to the workers trapped in the tunnel, an official release said. He also enquired about the method of sending food to the workers. He said that every demand of the workers should be taken on priority and whatever material is possible should be sent. Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Impatience Growing Among Trapped Workers, Kin as Rescue Work Hits Repeated Hurdles (Watch Videos).

Uttarakhand CM Takes Stock of Silkyara Tunnel Rescue Efforts

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami took stock of the Silkyara Tunnel Rescue Operation in Silkyara, Uttarkashi. He also took information from the officials regarding the ongoing relief and rescue operations in the tunnel. He obtained information regarding the condition of the… pic.twitter.com/2BbApr3MHT — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2023

#WATCH | Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami took stock of the ongoing rescue operation to rescue 41 workers trapped in the Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarkashi, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/74MyBko2fP — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2023

Through the audio communication setup installed by SDRF in the tunnel, the Chief Minister talked to Gabbar Singh, Sabah Ahmed, Akhilesh among the workers trapped inside and took information about all the workers and also encouraged them. The Chief Minister said during his conversation that experts from the country and the world are working day and night in the rescue effort.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also keeping an eye on the situation and is taking information every day. The Chief Minister asked the workers trapped inside to inform the authorities in case of any problem. He said that the workers "will be taken out soon". He said the whole country stands with the workers and the top priority of the Central and State Governments is to evacuate all the workers quickly and safely. Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: PM Narendra Modi Speaks to CM Pushkar Singh Dhami As Uttarakhand Tunnel Rescue Operation Enters 14th Day.

Dhami said the enthusiasm of the officials, experts and people involved in the campaign should not diminish. He said that whatever technology and resources are available should be used to speed up the rescue operation. And if needed, additional resources should also be called from outside immediately.

"Every possible support will be provided by the state government. Together we will complete the relief and rescue work very soon," he said. After a portion of the tunnel caved in on November 12, the debris in the 60-metre stretch on the Silkyara side of the tunnel trapped 41 labourers. The workers are trapped in a 2 km-built portion, which is complete, including concrete work, which provides them safety.

