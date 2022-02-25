Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 25 (ANI): Amid Russian military operations in Ukraine, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has established four locations in Hungary, Poland, Slovak Republic and Romania for evacuation of Indian citizens, said Sameer Sharma, Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh.

"MEA has established four locations in Hungary, Poland, Slovak Republic and Romania for evacuation of Indian citizens. Roughly 1000 people from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are in Ukraine. We are communicating with MEA," said Sharma.

The Government of India will arrange evacuation flights for Indian nationals in Ukraine, said sources on Friday.

The sources further said that the cost will be completely borne by the government for this evacuation.

"Two flights for Bucharest today and one flight for Budapest for tomorrow are being planned to be operated as GOI chartered flights," said Government sources.

On Thursday, MEA had sent teams to the land borders with Ukraine in Hungary, Poland, Slovak Republic and Romania to assist the evacuation of Indian nationals.

Earlier, Indian Embassy in Kiev issued a fresh advisory informing stranded Indian citizens that the government is working to evacuate them through Romania and Hungary.

The Indian Embassy also advised Indian nationals, especially students living closest to the above border checkpoints to depart first in an organized manner, in coordination with teams from the Ministry of External Affairs to actualize this option.

A number of explosions were heard in the capital city of Ukraine as the Russian special military operation entered the second day, local media reported on Friday.On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. Later, Putin ordered special military operations "to protect" the people in the Donbas region.

Several countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations and imposed sanctions on Moscow. (ANI)

