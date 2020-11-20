New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Morocco Ambassador Mohamed Maliki on Friday met Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and briefed him on the relations between the two countries.

Shringla noted the special nature of the ties and potential for trilateral cooperation, especially with countries in West and North Africa, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

Also Read | Facebook Reveals 10 to 11 Views of Hate Speech for Every 10,000 Views of Content Globally in Q3.

"Ambassador Mohamed Maliki met Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla and briefed him on India-Morocco relations. FS noted the special nature of the ties and potential for trilateral cooperation, especially with countries in West and North Africa. Marocdiplo_EN," Srivastava tweeted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)