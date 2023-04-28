Gurugram, Apr 28 (PTI) Police here have booked unknown persons behind a website for allegedly publicising a drug with a fake testimony of Medanta Hospital Chairman Dr Naresh Trehan.

The website carried a fake interview of Dr Trehan in which he recommended a drug called Cardiotone meant to ease hypertension, police said.

The matter was reported to police by Dr Vidya Chandrasekaran on behalf of Medanta Hospital Management.

According to the complaint of the deputy medical superintendent, the interview, alleged to be fake, carried a photo of Dr Trehan and his recommendation for Cardiotone, an unregulated medicine.

"As per our information, this medicine has not been approved by any government regulatory authority. In such a way, unregistered medicine is being promoted through this website by showing the photo of Dr Naresh Trehan.

"The interview has been posted on this website with Dr Naresh Trehan's photo and statement, while Dr Trehan has never given any such interview. It has been done to cheat the general public to earn profit and also people's lives are being put in danger by promoting unapproved medicines," Dr Chandrasekaran said in his complaint.

Following his complaint, an FIR was registered against unknown persons under sections 66-C and 66-D of the IT Act at Cyber Crime, East, Police Station. A senior police officer said that they are investigating the matter.

