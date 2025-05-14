New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Historian Swapna Liddle urged the media to shift focus from highlighting "heritage in danger" narratives and instead emphasise on the untapped potential of the often-overlooked heritage sites in Old Delhi.

Speaking on the topic "Lesser Known Heritage: The Role of Media" at the India International Centre (IIC) on Tuesday, Liddle cautioned against the continued demolition of historic buildings in Old Delhi.

She noted that out of the 700-odd listed heritage buildings in Shahjahanabad, today's Old Delhi, many of them are being demolished or left in shambles as the public is interested in visually "pretty and beautiful" sites.

"People want to see the lovely historical photographs, paintings from the 1840s, or photographs from the early 20th century, and say, 'Waah, this was Chandni Chowk.' But the problem is that the Chandni Chowk of today is not what it once was.

"Here, the media has to reimagine these places (for its audience) and convey that this is not the best use of these spaces. Heritage is an asset, and urban development can be guided by heritage, especially in historically rich areas," said Liddle, author of books on Delhi and its rich history, including "Delhi: 14 Historic Walks", "Chandni Chowk: The Mughal City of New Delhi" and "Connaught Place and the Making of New Delhi".

The Delhi-based heritage conservator underscored the neglect of Old Delhi's heritage in her presentation by juxtaposing historical artworks of Shahjahanabad, today's Old Delhi, -- including an 1826 painting by British Army officer and writer John Luard depicting the grandeur of Chandni Chowk -- with present-day images revealing their deterioration.

She specifically drew attention to the crumbling structure of the iconic Town Hall, built in the 1860s, and the deteriorating Bhagirath Palace building, which once served as the residence of Begum Samru.

"The Town Hall is crumbling... The fact that we haven't been able to tell its story -- to highlight its importance as a part of our heritage -- is concerning. It played a role in the national movement, in public demonstrations, yet we've simply forgotten about it. I don't see much attention being paid to it anymore," she explained.

Citing examples like Venice, and closer to home, Goa and Pondicherry, Liddle argued that heritage is a "huge asset", noting that many cities around the world have built significant portions of their economies around well-preserved historic infrastructure.

"You can beautifully restore these heritage sites -- turn them into a small bed and breakfast, a café, even a shopping complex. There are so many possibilities. But unfortunately, that's not what happens," she added.

The discussion was also joined by chairman of Delhi Urban Art Commission Ajit Pai, director general of Prasar Bharati for Doordarshan K Satish Nambudiripad and IIC director KN Shrivastava.

