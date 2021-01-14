New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): Reports in a section of media that Railways has been charging extra fares from passengers is misleading and not based on all the facts, clarifies Indian Railways on Thursday.

"There is nothing more misleading than this that railway is changing more in the name of special trains," DJ Narain, ADG PR Railway board told ANI.

"These trains are not more than 20 per cent. We are running more than 850 regular trains, 188 passenger trains, and many more thousands of suburban trains, so these trains constitute in very less number," he said.

"We must realise that these trains have started in October for festivals and it still continues. Even today is Makar Sankranti. We suddenly can't stop festival trains because the festival has passed. The rush is still there," he said.

In a statement, the railways said, "This year there has been pent up demand on many sectors on which the festival trains were running. These festival trains have been continued to clear the rush. As per established practice, the fare for such trains has been kept a little higher since 2015. Nothing new is being done this year."

Railways have taken special care about the travel by those travelling by lowest fare in trains so that even in Covid times they bear the least burden. As per the policy, 2S passengers, even in special fare cases are not charged more than additional Rs 15, it said.

The statement further read, festival, holiday special trains were started as per the long-standing practice to clear the rush. Festivals have been continuing and even today the harvest festival is being celebrated. This year there has been pent up demand in many sectors on which the festival trains were running. These festival trains have been continued to clear the rush. The fare for such trains has been kept a little higher since 2015. Nothing new is being done this year. This is an established practice.

It may be noted that passenger operations have always been subsidized by railways. Railways have been running trains in covid times in the most challenging circumstances. Running in low occupancy in many sections and still operating in public welfare. (ANI)

