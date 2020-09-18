Muzaffarnagar, Sep 17 (PTI) A 35-year-old medical store owner was shot dead at his home under the Bhopa police station in the district on Thursday evening.

Police said some armed men entered Anuj Karanwal's house at Morna village and fired at him.

He was rushed to the district hospital where he was declared dead.

The security has been tightened in the village and extra force has been deployed after the incident, police said.

