Meerut (UP), Jun 25 (PTI) Police officials and the district administration here held a meeting with around 200 DJ operators in view of the upcoming Kanwar Yatra, officials said on Wednesday.

The meeting held at the auditorium at Police Lines on Tuesday was jointly chaired by Additional District Magistrate (City) Brijesh Kumar Singh and Superintendent of Police (City) Ayush Vikram Singh.

The officials gave the DJ operators a set of guidelines to follow and instructed that they should not use DJ vehicles more than 12 feet high and 14 feet wide.

They were also told that there will be a complete ban on playing objectionable, provocative or obscene songs during the yatra.

To control noise pollution, it will be mandatory to follow the prescribed sound limit (dB level) and DJ operation will not be allowed after 11 pm.

Kanwar Yatra is a festival of faith, discipline and social harmony, officials said, and it will be conducted with peace and order with the cooperation of all parties.

