Meerut (UP), Nov 20 (PTI) A girl of class XI was allegedly kidnapped by some people in a car, while she was on her way to attend coaching classes, while the police called the incident "suspicious".

According to police, the preliminary inquiry conducted so far has found the incident to be suspicious.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan said the student and her parents had come to the police station at around 11 pm on Monday, and the student alleged that some youths in a car had kidnapped her, but later she somehow managed to escape.

They also met the SSP in this connection.

According to police, the prima facie investigation into the alleged incident has revealed that the student was "friendly" with a youth for some time. The youth had recently stopped talking to her and had started talking to another student.

On Monday, the student went for tuition and with the intention of committing suicide, but she could not, police said.

The CCTV footage is being checked to verify the authenticity of the student's claims. Detailed investigations are going on regarding the alleged incident and the necessary action is being taken, the SSP added.

Police said that it will also be looked into if the alleged incident was made up to settle scores with the youth who was earlier "friendly" with the student.

