New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): Protection of wildlife ad their habitats were among the key takeaways of a meeting of the Consultative Committee of Member of Parliament, under Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change was held on Friday in New Delhi.

The meeting was chaired by Bhupender Yadav, Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change. Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Kumari Agatha Sangma, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), Ganesh Singh, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), S.R. Parthiban, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), Sunil Kumar Soni, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), Ayodhya Rami Reddy, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), Dr Kirodi Lal, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and officials of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change issued a statement, saying, "During the meeting, discussions on India's participation in the 19th meeting of the Conference of Parties (CoP) to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of wild fauna and flora (CITES), held at Panama in November 2022 and in the 15th CoP to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), held in Montreal, Canada in December 2022, were held."

The meeting also agreed to ensure effective coordination with states for better protection of wildlife and its habitats. It was also agreed that control of invasive alien species needs to be undertaken as it posed an imminent threat to the country's biodiversity, the ministry added.

Bhupender Yadav cautioned against indiscriminate and unplanned use of natural resources, saying it may lead to the extinction of certain species.

He emphasised the importance of sustainable use of natural resources.

Ashwini Kumar Choubey, MoS Environment, Forest and Climate Change, said India will continue to play a major role in CITES and CBD in future meetings. (ANI)

