Pune, Feb 23 (PTI) The Pune police is in the process of getting a red corner notice (RCN) issued against an Indian origin British national in connection with the seizure of 1,700 kilograms of mephedrone worth Rs 3000-3500 crore, a senior official said on Friday.

The mephedrone was seized after operations in several cities, including New Delhi, Pune and Sangli, leading to arrests of eight persons.

The role of Sandip Dhunay, a Briton of Indian origin, has emerged in the case and the process of issuing RCN against him was underway, Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said on Thursday.

Dhunay, originally from Bihar, was arrested in Pune in 2016 in a narcotics case involving seizure of a consignment by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and was lodged in Yerwada jail.

He was using people he met in jail as drug couriers, as per police.

Meanwhile, police said three persons were held in Delhi in connection with the mephedrone haul and they would be produced in court here.

The mephedrone seized in Delhi is also being brought to Pune in a container, police said.

Red corner notices are issued for persons wanted either for prosecution or to serve a sentence. An RCN is a request to law enforcement agencies worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender or similar action.

In India, the CBI is officially designated as the national central bureau entrusted with responsibility to publish, maintain and update RCNs.

