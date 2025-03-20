Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], March 20 (ANI): The 119 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) Assam welcomed 76 new recruits at Kench's Trace, Shillong on Tuesday. These young individuals have taken their first step towards a life of service and dedication as they begin their four-week Phase I training, Defence PRO said in a press release.

Following this initial phase, the recruits will undergo an intensive 36-week Basic Military Training at the Assam Regimental Centre in Shillong. This rigorous program will equip them with the skills, discipline, and resilience required to become battle-ready soldiers, prepared to serve the nation in all challenging environments.

The unit extended a warm welcome to the recruits, expressing confidence in their journey ahead. As they embark on this transformative path, the Indian Army looks forward to witnessing their evolution into disciplined and committed soldiers, dedicated to upholding the values of courage, loyalty, and selfless service.

The Indian Army is hosting a two-day seminar titled 'Resurgent Arunachal : Integrated Approach to Security and Development' at Likabali Military Station on March 21 and 22. This significant event will bring together eminent strategic analysts, military historians, security experts, and academicians to facilitate a comprehensive understanding of Arunachal Pradesh's intricate dynamics, leveraging an integrated approach that synchronizes security, development and perception management, Ministry of Defence said in a press release.

The seminar will be graced by senior military officials, distinguished policymakers, and scholars, who will provide valuable insights into the geopolitical, economic, and developmental aspects of the region.

It will feature three key sessions covering Arunachal through the Prism of History- Establish historical linkage of Arunachal Pradesh, Trajectory of Development- Development plans of Arunachal Pradesh including Infrastructure, Industry and tourism and leveraging social media- IW leveraging of social media platform to reinforce own narrative and territorial claims. (ANI)

