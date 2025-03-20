New Delhi, March 20: Two people have been arrested for killing a woman and dumping her body in the Najafgarh drain in Dwarka, an official said on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Zubair and Asif, with the latter being in a relationship with the victim, Komal (22), police said. According to police, Asif strangulated Komal on March 12 after the two had a heated argument. Subsequently, he, along with his friend, Zubair, disposed of the body in the drain after tying a stone to it. Delhi Shocker: Woman Raped, Defrauded of INR 22 Lakh by Man She Met on Dating App.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said the matter came to light when a dead body was found in the drain on March 17. Upon investigation, it was revealed that a missing person's report was filed in Seemapuri on March 13, he added. A probe was launched, and the two accused were arrested on Wednesday, police said. Sources said Komal used to work at a call centre while Asif was a cab driver. Further probe is underway to ascertain the motive behind the murder.

