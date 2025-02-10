Meghalaya (Assam) [India], February 10 (ANI): In a well-coordinated special operation, vigilant troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) successfully apprehended an individual attempting to infiltrate India from Bangladesh near the international border in East Khasi Hills, according to a statement.

According to the statement from PRO BSF Meghalaya, alert personnel from the BSF detected suspicious movement along the border and swiftly took action. A suspected Indian resident from Hojai, Assam, was taken into custody and subsequently handed over to Pynursla Police Station for further legal proceedings.

This successful operation underscores BSF Meghalaya's unwavering commitment to securing the nation's borders and preventing illegal activities such as smuggling and infiltration, the release said.

As per the statement, the BSF remains dedicated to maintaining peace and security along the international border and will continue to take stringent action against any unlawful activities.

Earlier, on January 14, Border Security Force Meghalaya apprehended four Bangladeshi nationals and three Indian touts near the international border.

On January 12, acting on specific intelligence, the vigilant troops of the 4 Battalion, BSF Meghalaya, successfully apprehended four Bangladeshi nationals and three Indian nationals working as touts near the international border in the East Khasi Hills (EKH) District.

The BSF remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding India's borders and continues to combat cross-border illegal activities, including infiltration and smuggling, the PRO added. (ANI)

