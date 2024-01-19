Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], January 19 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya thwarted several attempts to smuggle sugar across the Indo-Bangladesh border, said BSF Meghalaya.

Acting on specific intelligence, BSF troops intercepted and seized a total of over 17,000 kilograms of sugar from various bordering districts in the state.

"In different operations conducted on January 18, 2024, alert troops of BSF Meghalaya successfully foiled illicit smuggling attempts along the International border and confiscated Sugar more than 17,000 Kgs which were meant to be smuggled to Bangladesh. Responding to specific intelligence inputs, the vigilant troops of BSF Meghalaya launched a series of operations, resulting in the interception of huge quantities of sugar from the different bordering districts of Meghalaya." read the BSF release.

The action prevented the contraband from being illegally transported across the border.

The confiscated sugar was handed over to the respective Customs office for further legal proceedings.

More information is awaited. (ANI)

