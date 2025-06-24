Shillong [Meghalya] [India], June 24 (ANI): Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced the construction of a Rs 51.7 crore skywalk in the scenic Mawkdok region of East Khasi Hills.

The announcement was made during his visit to Mawkdok village on Monday as part of the state's "CM Connect" initiative, a public outreach programme to directly engage with local communities.

The state government completed the tendering process for the project and confirmed that construction will begin after the current monsoon season.

The upcoming skywalk, described as a "future engineering marvel," has been designed to offer stunning panoramic views of Mawkdok's lush green valleys and dramatic cliffs. The structure will include a 40-metre-long walkway with a 7-metre-wide cantilever section, making it one of the longest cantilever skywalks in the country.

"This is a project that will change the face of tourism in the area and create new opportunities for the local economy," said Chief Minister Sangma during his address.

He emphasised that the project would not only attract more tourists but also generate employment and benefit local businesses.

On November 15, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Union DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced the foundation for the 'skywalk project' at Mawkdok in East Khasi Hills at the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival.

Mawkdok is a popular viewpoint, and is a must stop destination for tourist during their visit to Sohra tourism circuit. At Mawkdok, one can witness the spectacular view of the valley formed by lush green hills on either side.

The Skywalk project is a flagship initiative of the government to further boost tourism in the region. "Tourism is a very important part of our overall strategy for the region. We are hopeful that the DoNER Ministry would continue to support the region to promote tourism", the Chief Minister said. (ANI)

