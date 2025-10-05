Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], October 5 (ANI): Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Sunday attended the closing function of the Silver Jubilee Celebrations of the Indian Catholic Youth Movement (ICYM) held at the Divine Retreat Centre in Kerala.

The Holy Mass was celebrated by Cardinal Felipe of Goa and the President of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI), according to an official release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

In his speech, Chief Minister Sangma congratulated the ICYM on its 25 years of service and leadership. He emphasised the importance of courageous witness and living out one's faith in every sphere of life.

He urged the youth to be beacons of hope, to stand tall in the face of challenges, and to use their platforms to amplify truth, justice, and compassion.

The Chief Minister praised the ICYM for forging leaders of integrity, building bridges of compassion, and inspiring a culture of service.

He encouraged the youth to prioritise wellness, pursue practical skills, and use technology as an instrument of truth and kindness.

Chief Minister Sangma also urged them to bridge divides and serve inclusively, embodying integrity, courage, and compassion.

"Let this Jubilee be the fire that reignites your spirit, the challenge that sharpens your purpose, and the call that sets your feet in motion. "Lead with boldness, serve with humility, and shine with the light of Christ," he said.

Urging the youth to use the digital era to build, not break, the Chief Minister said, "Harness social entrepreneurship to uplift the marginalised. Leverage global connections to think big and act locally."

The Chief Minister also congratulated the ICYM on its Silver Jubilee celebrations and appealed to the youth to be changemakers in the Church, country, and world. (ANI)

