Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], April 17 (ANI): Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma claimed that his party, National People's Party (NPP) will win both seats in the state - Shillong and Tura in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to ANI, CM Conrad Sangma said, "We are confident of securing victory in both seats- Shillong and Tura in Meghalaya. The impact of the work carried out by NPP in Meghalaya in the last 6 years is evident, particularly in Garo Hills. The public will vote for the NPP for the development initiatives undertaken."

"Our MP (Agatha Sangma) has made a significant contribution towards the development of the state. We urge people to come forward and support our MP. The opposition is currently fragmented, with leaders from the former Congress party dispersing into different factions. Due to this fragmented opposition, I believe we will secure victory by a considerable margin," he further said.

Meghalaya is set to vote for its two Lok Sabha seats, Shillong and Tura, in the first phase of polling on April 19. Notably, campaigning for the first phase of polling will end on Wednesday.

The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

The state has a total of 22.27 lakh voters, with female voters outnumbering males, totaling 11.27 lakh compared to 11 lakh male voters.

Candidates vying for the Shillong (ST) seat include Vincent Pala from the Indian National Congress, the incumbent MP, Robertjune Kharjahrin from the United Democratic Party (UDP), and Ricky AJ Syngkon from the Voter's Party of India (VPP).

Key political parties and alliances in Meghalaya include the INDIA bloc represented by the Indian National Congress, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), and the Regional Democratic Alliance. Meghalaya will witness a multi-cornered contest for its two Lok Sabha seats, with 10 candidates vying for victory. The BJP has chosen not to contest to keep the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) votes unified. (ANI)

