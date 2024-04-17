Ayodhya, April 16: After the magnificent ceremony of Pran Pratishtha, the Ram Janmabhoomi for the second time is witnessing a grand celebration amid the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. Ram Navami is being celebrated with great pomp at Ram Mandir with offerings of 56 types of bhog, prasad and panjiri.

Acharya Satyendra Das, Chief Priest of Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, said that all the arrangements for the celebration are being managed by the Trust and the occasion of Ram Navami is being celebrated with great enthusiasm. "All the arrangements are being made by the trust. The trust is also managing the decorations. Ram Navami will be celebrated with great enthusiasm," he said. Ram Navami 2024: 'Divya Abhisheka' of Ram Lalla Idol Performed During First Ram Navami Celebrations at Ayodhya's Ram Temple After Pran Pratishtha (See Pics and Video).

The Chief Priest further informed that everything has been decorated and the idol of Lord Ram has been specially dressed for the day, "He is dressed in yellow clothes, and after this he is bathed with Panchamrit. Four-five types of panjiris are made and along with that, 56 types of offerings are made to the Lord."

Acharya Satyendra Das also said that the day of Ram Navami is beautiful as one will witness the sun rays on Lord Rama's forehead. He also hailed the day as special as the Ram Mandir has been built. "Today is very beautiful for Ram Navami, as sun will be seen on the forehead of Lord Rama... Today there is a fair of Ramnavami, people are going for the darshan of Ramlala and all the arrangements are being done very divinely in the court of Ramlala. It is very special because the temple has been built, Ramlala's life has been consecrated in the temple, it is very special." Ram Navami 2024: ‘Surya Abhishek’ of Lord Ram in Ayodhya Temple To Be Held on Occasion of Rama Navami.

Shyama Yadav, a prasad maker, while speaking to ANI informed that they have been involved in the process of making the prasad for 10 days. "We have been making prasad for almost 10 days. We have prepared at least 50 quintals of prasad and more are being prepared... Panjiri is also being prepared... And I feel very blessed for preparing the prasad for the Ram Mandir."

56 Types of Bhog, Prasad Offered To Ram Lalla:

56 bhog prasad was offered to Bhagwan Shri Ramlalla Sarkar at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in #Ayodhya.@ShriRamTeerth #RamMandir pic.twitter.com/EDNcMsGox8 — DD News (@DDNewslive) February 24, 2024

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, a trust constituted to look after the management of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya on its official X handle posted pictures of priests performing Divya Abhisheka of Ramlalla Sarkar at the temple. The trust also posted pictures of the Divya Shringar of Lord Rama on the occasion.

Earlier, Prime minister Narendra Modi took to his official X handle and extended his greetings for the festival. The PM said, "Infinite best wishes to my family members across the country on the occasion of Lord Shri Ram's birth anniversary, Ram Navami! On this auspicious occasion, my heart is overwhelmed and fulfilled. It is the supreme grace of Shri Ram that this year, along with millions of my countrymen, I became a witness to the Pran-Pratishtha in Ayodhya. The memories of that moment of Avadhpuri still pulsate in my mind with the same energy."

"This is the first Ram Navami when our Ram Lalla has been enthroned in the grand and divine Ram temple of Ayodhya. Today, Ayodhya is in unparalleled joy in this celebration of Ram Navami. After waiting for five centuries, today we have got the privilege of celebrating this Ram Navami in Ayodhya in this manner. This is the fruit of so many years of hard penance, sacrifice and sacrifice of the countrymen," PM Modi tweeted.

In another tweet, the PM said, "I have full faith that the life of Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram and his ideals will become a strong basis for the creation of a developed India. His blessings will provide new energy to the resolve of a self-reliant India. Millions of salutations and salutations at the feet of Lord Shri Ram!"

A large number of devotees thronged Ram Mandir on Wednesday morning in a vibrant display of faith and celebration. Before visiting the temple, devotees took a dip in the holy waters of the Saryu River. The darshan at the temple had started at 3:30 am. The celebration will be broadcast on about 100 LED screens throughout the city. There will also be broadcast on the trust's social media accounts.