Shillong, Jun 17 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday inaugurated 125 community centres spread across Garo Hills, funded under the Meghalaya Livelihood and Forest Ecosystem Management Project (MegLIFE).

The MegLIFE project, funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), focuses on community-based forest management and livelihood improvement in 500 villages across 12 districts of Meghalaya.

The community centres were virtually inaugurated from Dobakol Awemong under Baghmara C&RD block in South Garo Hills, where the chief minister was present to witness the event.

The community centres, constructed at a cost of Rs 24 lakh each - Rs 13 lakh from the project and Rs 11 lakh from the state - aim to provide a platform for communities to initiate various activities, including income-generating initiatives.

The project has not only constructed community centres but also initiated several income-generating activities, including community nursery, plantation, minor irrigation check dams, dug-out ponds, plastic tanks, and RCC water storage tanks.

The IVCS and SHGs are integral to the project, receiving benefits and playing a vital role in its implementation.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the project focuses on restoration of degraded forests, strengthening natural resource management, and improving rural livelihoods.

He said that the project empowers communities to take ownership of forest, land, and water resources.

"We want to build a community that initiates intervention for sustainable livelihood. Through MegLife project, we are creating environment consciousness and ensuring sustained income through different activities", the chief minister said.

Under the project, the total target of 452 community centres across Meghalaya is to be completed.

Thanking JICA for the support, the chief minister said that another 150 plus community centres will be completed in Garo Hills.

Emphasising the importance of these centres in fostering community development and promoting livelihood initiatives, he highlighted the project's focus on community empowerment and sustainable development.

Sangma also interacted with community members who attended the programme virtually.

