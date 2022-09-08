Shillong, Sep 8 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday handed over the letter for allotment of 10 acres of land in the New Shillong Township to the CRPF to set up a permanent base in the state.

At present, different battalions and companies of the CRPF have been kept in different parts of the city and the state on a temporary basis, officials said.

"Today we handed over the allotment of 10 acres of land in the New Shillong township area to the CRPF to have a permanent camp in Meghalaya which will further facilitate the process of shifting the temporary camps and taking the different CRPF personnel from those temporary camps to the permanent land...", the chief minister said.

"We also discussed regarding the shifting of the camps in certain locations where there had been lot of demand from the public also, like in the area of Mawlai", Sangma said.

He said the shifting of the CRPF camps to the permanent site will commence once the finalisation and approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs is received, to take over the land which has been allotted by the state government.

The chief minister said the government is contemplating setting up skill and entrepreneurship training facilities or an arts and culture centre in the CRPF camp in Mawlai once it is vacated.

"We had a very productive meeting and we are hopeful that very soon the approval from MHA will come for the taking over of the land by the CRPF which has been allotted by us today", the chief minister said.

