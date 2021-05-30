Shillong, May 29 (PTI) Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally mounted to 34,448 on Saturday after 614 new cases were reported, while seven more fatalities took the death toll to 551, a health department official said.

The state now has 7,741 active cases.

Health Services Director Aman War said that 890 patients recovered from the viral infection during the day, taking the total number of cured people to 26,156.

Of the new deaths, five were from East Khasi Hills district, and one each in Ri Bhoi and South West Garo Hills districts.

Meghalaya has conducted over 5.98 lakh tests for COVID-19 to date, he said.

Till Friday, around 4.59 lakh people have been inoculated, with over 83,000 people receiving both doses of the Covishield vaccine, War said.

