Shillong, May 30 (PTI) Meghalaya on Sunday recorded 13 more COVID-19 fatalities and 742 new cases raising the death toll to 564 and the active coronavirus tally to 7,496, a senior health official said.

Health Services director Aman War said, 974 persons have recuperated from the viral infection in the last 24 hours, outnumbering the number of new COVID-19 cases.

Ten deaths were reported from East Khasi Hills district, and one each in Ri Bhoi district, West Jaintia Hills district, and West Garo Hills district respectively.

The COVID-19 caseload in the state has increased to 35,190, and 27,130 patients have recovered from the infection so far, War said.

The state has conducted over 5.98 lakh tests for detecting COVID-19, the official said.

As of Saturday, a total of 4.59 lakh people have been inoculated with over 83,000 having received both jabs, War said.

