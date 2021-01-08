Shillong, Jan 8 (PTI) Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,560 on Friday as 24 more people tested positive for the infection, while two fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 143, a senior health official said.

Five more people have been cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 13,262, Health Services Director Aman War said.

The state now has 155 active cases, he said, adding over 3.05 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 to date.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)