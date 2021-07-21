Shillong, July 21 (PTI) Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally rose to 53,833 on Wednesday as 558 more people tested positive for the infection, while six fresh fatalities pushed the northeastern state's coronavirus death toll to 974, a senior health official said. The state now has 4,221 active cases, while 53,638 people have recovered from the infection, Health Services director Aman War said.

Four fresh fatalities were reported in East Khasi Hills district and one each in Ri Bhoi and West Khasi Hills.

The state has tested 7.80 lakh samples for COVID-19 to date.

Till Tuesday, a total of 9.14 lakh people have been inoculated in the state, of whom over 1,26,516 have received both doses.

