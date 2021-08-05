Shillong, Aug 5 (PTI) Meghalaya on Thursday reported 576 new COVID-19 cases, which took the tally in the state to 67,592, a health department official said.

The death toll rose to 1,133 as eight more people succumbed to the infection during the day, Health Services Director Aman War said.

Five fresh fatalities were reported from East Khasi Hills district, and one each from Ri Bhoi, West Garo Hills and West Khasi Hills.

Six of the eight patients who succumbed to the infection during the day were not vaccinated, War said.

Of the new cases, 247 were reported from East Khasi Hills district, 90 from West Garo Hills and 71 from Ri Bhoi.

Meghalaya now has 5,574 active cases, and 60,885 people have recovered from the disease, War said.

The state has so far conducted over 8.65 lakh sample tests for COVID-19.

Altogether, 11.22 lakh people were inoculated till Wednesday with 2,11,286 of them having received both doses of the vaccine, War said.

