Shillong, Jul 7 (PTI) The Meghalaya government on Monday sought the intervention of the National Human Rights Commission to push for the creation of a sub-zonal office of the Narcotics Control Bureau here and to extend the preventive detention period under the PITNDPS Act up to three years.

The proposals were placed during a high-level meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister in-charge of Home (Police), Prestone Tynsong, in the presence of NHRC Special Monitor Rakesh Asthana, ex-BSF DG and former head of the NCB, who is on a three-day visit to assess the drug trafficking situation in the state.

Also Read | Dating App Scam Busted in Borivali: 22 Arrested After Mumbai Police Bust Gang Duping People With Inflated Hotel Bills, Know the Modus Operandi.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Social Welfare Minister Paul Lyngdoh informed that the state has already submitted a proposal for setting up an NCB sub-zonal office here and urged the NHRC to help expedite the process.

"The government has sought the NHRC's intervention to ensure that the agenda is pursued with urgency," Lyngdoh said.

Also Read | Influencer Manish Kashyap Joins Jan Suraaj Party in Presence of Prashant Kishor After Quitting BJP Ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 (See Pics and Video).

He added that the state also raised concerns about the delay in sanctioning scanner vehicles funded by the government of India.

"The proposal has reached the Union Ministry, but there appears to be an undue delay. We had initially requested two such vehicles, and the NHRC Special Monitor has assured to intervene on behalf of the state," the minister noted.

The government has also proposed extending the duration of preventive detention under the PITNDPS Act to three years.

"Currently, four persons have been detained under the Act, and 12 other cases are under active consideration," Lyngdoh said.

He highlighted that the preventive detention clause is a key feature of the Act, and enhancing its timeframe would strengthen enforcement against organised drug trafficking.

Lyngdoh added that two key entry points for drugs into Meghalaya have been identified, both located in Ri-Bhoi district.

"The DGP has been tasked with following up on these issues along with the NHRC team," he said.

The NHRC special monitor was also briefed on various anti-narcotics initiatives, including the state's flagship DREAM (Drug Reduction, Elimination and Action Mission) project.

"He was particularly appreciative of the DREAM project, which involves community, educational institutions, and faith-based organisations. He assured us of full support from the NHRC," the minister added.

During the discussions, the state emphasised its vulnerability due to proximity to the Golden Triangle, a notorious drug trafficking region bordering Myanmar.

"Unlike states like Punjab, where drug supply is more internal, Meghalaya faces the challenge of cross-border trafficking. The problem here is primarily driven by external supply chains," Lyngdoh said.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of the Home (Police) Department, including the DGP and her team, the commissioner and secretary of social welfare, additional chief secretary, members from the law department, and representatives of the DREAM Mission.

Lyngdoh noted that further, more detailed discussions with the NHRC official are scheduled for Tuesday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)