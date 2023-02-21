Shillong, Feb 20 (PTI) Actor turned BJP MP Ravi Kishan on Monday claimed that the BJP in Meghalaya will build a film city if the party is voted to power in the February 27 assembly election.

Just as the party did in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP will do the same here, he said.

Also Read | UPI, PayNow To Be Linked: Cross-Border Connectivity To Be Launched Between the Two Payment Systems of India and Singapore on February 21.

"Since the youth of Shillong are immersed in music and art, the BJP will build a film city here if voted to power," he said.

Kishan said it will create jobs for the youths in the state.

Also Read | Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir: Quake of Magnitude 3.4 Hits Katra.

"From support staff to soundman, to technician, to artists, to managers, a wide variety of job vacancies will be created in the state by the film city," he said.

It will become a tool to showcase the beauty, diversity, culture and rich traditions of Meghalaya to the rest of the world.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)