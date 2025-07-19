Shillong, Jul 19 (PTI) The Meghalaya State Commission for Women (MSCW) on Saturday expressed shock over the sexual assault and murder of a schoolgirl at Williamnagar in East Garo Hills district.

The MSCW described the incident as a gross violation of the basic rights and dignity of a young woman.

Extending its condolences to the bereaved family, the commission said it is "deeply disturbed by the suffering endured by the victim".

"Such egregious acts of violence are intolerable and represent a direct attack on the values of humanity and justice that our society upholds," it said.

Calling for immediate and decisive action, the MSCW said the perpetrator must be apprehended without delay and brought to justice under the strongest provisions of the law.

It urged the Meghalaya Police and all authorities concerned to prioritise the investigation, ensure transparency, and provide regular updates to the public.

It also appealed to local communities, civil society groups, and citizens to fully cooperate with law enforcement agencies to ensure swift delivery of justice.

"Justice must prevail; the safety and dignity of every girl and woman is our shared responsibility," it said.

The schoolgirl was allegedly hacked to death in broad daylight at Samgong village near Williamnagar on Friday.

A manhunt is underway to trace the accused, police said.

The teenager was allegedly hacked with a machete by the assailant in full public view, a senior police officer said, adding that the reason behind the killing is yet to be ascertained.

The body was taken to Williamnagar Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination, he said.

"An investigation is underway. Police have also announced rewards for any information about the accused," the officer said.

