Shillong, Sep 6 (PTI) The COVID-19 caseload in Meghalaya crossed the 3,000-mark on Sunday as 88 more people tested positive for the disease, a senior health department official said.

The state's coronavirus tally has now reached 3,005.

The death toll rose to 16 after a 59-year-old man from East Khasi Hills district succumbed to the disease, Health Services director Aman War said.

"The man was admitted to a private hospital here this morning and diagnosed with COVID-19. He died in the afternoon. The patient was suffering from diabetes," he said.

Of the fresh cases, 39 were reported from West Garo Hills, 35 from East Khasi, four each from South and North Garo, three from East Jaintia and one each from Ri-Bhoi, West Jaintia and South-West Garo hills districts, he said.

"Twenty-seven security personnel - 15 in East Khasi Hills and 12 in West Garo Hills - are among new patients," war said.

During the day, 29 patients were cured of the disease, taking the number of recoveries to 1,556, he said.

Meghalaya now has 1,433 active COVID-19 cases.

East Khasi Hills district, of which state capital Shillong is a part, reported the maximum number of active cases at 945, including 181 security personnel, followed by West Garo Hills at 174 and Ri-Bhoi at 117.

A total of 97, 550 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till Saturday, the official added.

