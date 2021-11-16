Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 16 (ANI): Peoples' Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday demanded a judicial inquiry into the Hyderpora encounter in Jammu and Kashmir.

She claimed that three civilians have been killed in the encounter that took place on Monday.

"We want a judicial inquiry into this incident. Strict punishment should be given to the guilty," said Mufti.

The PDP chief further said, "It is unfortunate that three civilians were killed in the (Hyderpora) encounter. It has become a fashion to brand civilians killed in encounters as OGWs. They have no proof to show that they were Over Ground Workers (OGWs). Such incidents cause more anger among people against us."

Hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Jammu and Kashmir, Mufti said, "BJP's strategy to solve Jammu and Kashmir issue by using military is totally wrong. If people of Jammu and Kashmir were to bow down, they would not have stood up to Pakistani attack in 1947."

An encounter between security forces and terrorists had broken out in the Hyderpora area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on November 15 after input was received by police regarding the presence of terrorists in an illegal call centre in a private building in the area.

In an official statement, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said that two terrorists identified as Haider, a foreign Pakistani terrorist and his associate Amir Ahmad resident of Banihal (a hybrid terrorist), were killed in the encounter.

It further stated that the owner of the building namely Altaf Ahmad as well as the tenant namely Mudasir Ahmad were also called to accompany the search party. However, in the encounter with terrorists, both received critical gunshot injuries and succumbed to their injuries. (ANI)

