Akshaya Tritiya, one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar, will be observed on Sunday, April 19, 2026. The festival is widely associated with prosperity, new beginnings and lasting success, and is considered highly significant for both Hindus and Jains. Devotees across India will mark the occasion with prayers, rituals and traditional purchases, especially gold.

The day falls on the third lunar day (Tritiya) of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakha. According to tradition, it is believed that any positive action or investment made on this day yields lifelong benefits, as the term “Akshaya” means “never diminishing.” Sankashti Chaturthi 2026: Date, Significance, Shubh Muhurat and All You Need To Know.

When Is Akshaya Tritiya 2026? Date and Puja Timings

As per the Drik Panchang, Akshaya Tritiya 2026 will be observed on April 19. The auspicious puja muhurat will be from 10:49 AM to 12:20 PM, lasting approximately 1 hour and 32 minutes. The Tritiya Tithi begins at 10:49 AM on April 19 and ends at 7:27 AM on April 20.

Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Religious Significance

Akshaya Tritiya is dedicated primarily to the worship of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. Devotees believe that prayers offered on this day bring unending prosperity and spiritual merit.

Hindu tradition also marks this day as the beginning of the Treta Yuga, making it historically and mythologically significant. It is also associated with Parashurama Jayanti, further adding to its religious importance. Vaishakha Amavasya 2026: Date, Timings, Significance, Rituals, and Dos and Don’ts.

Akshaya Tritiya Rituals

On Akshaya Tritiya, devotees typically begin the day with an early morning bath followed by prayers at home or temples. Special pujas are performed for wealth, prosperity and well-being.

Worship of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi is central to the rituals. Many people also perform charity and donate food, clothes or money as part of the tradition.

A major aspect of Akshaya Tritiya is the purchase of gold and silver. Buying precious metals on this day is considered highly auspicious and symbolic of long-term prosperity.

Jewellery purchases are often timed according to the muhurat, as families believe investments made on this day will continue to grow and bring financial stability.

Akshaya Tritiya is also considered favourable for starting new ventures such as businesses, marriages, property purchases and other important life decisions. The belief that “Akshaya” signifies everlasting success makes the day one of the most preferred occasions for major financial and personal milestones.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2026 10:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).