OpenAI is witnessing another wave of senior leadership changes after Srinivas Narayanan, its chief technology officer for business-to-business applications, announced his resignation. Narayanan said he will leave the company at the end of next week to spend time with his family, including his ageing parents in India, marking the latest high-profile exit amid an ongoing organisational reshuffle.

His departure comes alongside exits from other senior executives, adding to a broader period of leadership transitions at the artificial intelligence company as it continues to restructure its teams and product focus in a highly competitive AI market. OpenAI Acquires AI Personal Finance Startup Hiro Finance.

Srinivas Narayanan to Step Away After Three Years

In posts on LinkedIn and X, Narayanan said he had informed OpenAI leadership earlier this month and described his tenure as an “extraordinary journey.” He noted that recent and upcoming product milestones made it a natural point to step away.

Srinivas Narayanan Resigns

After 3 incredible years, I am leaving OpenAI at the end of next week. I shared my decision with the OpenAI leadership team at the start of the month and here is a shorter version of what I shared with my team earlier this week. === Hi Team, I have decided to leave OpenAI. The… — Srinivas Narayanan (@snsf) April 17, 2026

He led OpenAI’s B2B engineering efforts and previously headed applied engineering, overseeing development and scaling of major products including ChatGPT and the company’s API infrastructure. Narayanan thanked CEO Sam Altman, co-founder Greg Brockman, and product and business chief Fidji Simo, calling the opportunity “the experience of a lifetime.” OpenAI GPT-Rosalind AI Model Launched To Accelerate Drug Discovery and Life Sciences Research.

Other Senior Exits Announced

Narayanan’s resignation coincided with announcements from two other senior figures on the same day. Bill Peebles, who led OpenAI’s short-form video initiative Sora (now discontinued), and Kevin Weil, vice president for OpenAI’s science division, both confirmed their departures in separate posts on X.

Bill Peebles Quits OpenAI

I’ve decided to leave OpenAI. Below is the note I shared with my team. Building Sora zero-to-one with you all has been the honor and adventure of a lifetime. As this team knows well, one of the best parts of working on video is that you can see the scaling behavior with your… pic.twitter.com/mb4NggEAVN — Bill Peebles (@billpeeb) April 17, 2026

Kevin Weil Also Part Ways

This story has now been updated with more details. Three leaders departed from OpenAI today: - Kevin Weil, VP of OpenAI for Science - Srinivas Narayanan, CTO of B2B Applications - Bill Peebles, Head of Sora https://t.co/WMse36VNGV — Max Zeff (@ZeffMax) April 17, 2026

A company spokesperson said OpenAI is decentralising its science division to bring research closer to product and infrastructure teams, according to CNBC. However, sources familiar with the matter said Narayanan’s exit is unrelated to the other resignations.

The leadership churn comes as OpenAI continues internal restructuring and streamlining of its product portfolio. In recent weeks, several other senior executives have also shifted roles or stepped down.

Fidji Simo, the company’s product and business chief, announced a medical leave due to a worsening neuroimmune condition. Marketing chief Kate Rouch stepped down earlier this month to focus on cancer recovery. Meanwhile, operating chief Brad Lightcap has moved into a new role focused on special projects.

The exits come at a time of intensified competition in the artificial intelligence sector. Rival company Anthropic has been gaining traction with enterprise products, while reports suggest rising investor valuations across the sector. OpenAI itself was recently valued at USD 852 billion in a funding round, reflecting strong investor interest despite internal changes and increasing competition in enterprise AI tools.

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