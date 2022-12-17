New Delhi, December 17: Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into pieces, on Saturday rescinded the permission to his counsel to move his bail plea in a court here. Shraddha Walkar’s Father Meets Mumbai Police Commissioner Madhukar Pandey, Seeks Information on Daughter’s Pending Plaint.

Additional Sessions Judge Vrinda Kumari said the court received an intimation from Poonawala through email that the bail application was moved erroneously. Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: Accused Aaftab Amin Poonawalla Moves Delhi Court for Bail.

"Let me have a word with the accused through video-conferencing at 11.30 am," the judge said.

