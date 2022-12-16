Mumbai, December 16: Father of Shraddha Walkar, who was murdered by her live-in partner and butchered into pieces, Vikas Walkar, met Mumbai Police Commissioner Madhukar Pandey on Friday and said that he has filed a plea on his daughter's 2020 pending complaint.

"I wanted some information regarding the complaint filed by my daughter in 2020. So, I have filed a plea for the same. That might be useful for the case in the future. I have also complained about Aaftab's family to the police commissioner. Aftab's family had all the information still did not say anything." said Vikas Walkar. Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: Delhi Police Yet to Receive DNA Test Report of Victim's Body.

He also said, "Yes, I have been told that the DNA samples (his own with that of the bones that were recovered) have matched. Let's see what happens." He claimed that the top cop assured him of action and investigations into the alleged negligence in handling the 2020 plaint. Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: Victim’s Heart-Rending SOS to Palghar Police, Says ‘Aftab Ameen Poonawalla Will Kill and Cut Me to Pieces’.

Shraddha's live-in partner and her murder accused, Aaftab Poonawala, on Friday moved an application in Delhi's Saket Court seeking bail, which the court is likely to hear on Saturday.

Poonawala, who has been arrested based on his confession of killing Walkar and chopping her body into 35 pieces to dispose it of, was arrested last month and is currently lodged in Tihar jail. On December 9, he was produced before a court via video conferencing and his judicial custody was further extended by 14 days.

Some of the remains of the body parts recovered from forests in Mehrauli and Gurugram belonged to Walkar, the Delhi Police confirmed on Thursday. Special Commissioner of Police Law and Order, Delhi, Sagar Preet Hooda in a conversation with ANI said that they have received the DNA and polygraph test reports from Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL).

A total of 13 decomposed bones and part of a jaw were collected from the Mehrauli forest that were suspected to belong to the 27-year-old woman. "Police have received DNA and polygraph test reports from Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL). These reports will help us further in the investigation," Sagar Preet Hooda has said.

On Thursday, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena approved a proposal of the Delhi Police to appoint special public prosecutors to represent the Union Territory in the trial court in the Shraddha Walkar murder case. According to the L-G office, advocates Madhukar Pandey and Amit Prasad will represent Delhi Police as special public prosecutors in the matter.

Shraddha Walkar was murdered allegedly by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala (28) at the couple's rented flat in Delhi's Chhattarpur Pahadi area.

"LG VK Saxena has approved the proposal of Delhi Police for the appointment of Special Public Prosecutors, to represent the State in the Trial Court in case FIR No. 659 dt. 10.11.2022 u/s 365/302/201 IPC, registered at PS Mehrauli. The matter relates to the gruesome Shraddha murder case. Madhukar Pandey and Amit Prasad, Advocates will be accordingly representing the Delhi Police as Special Public Prosecutors in the matter," the L-G office said in a statement.

