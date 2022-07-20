Mandya (K'taka), Jul 20 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said the final verdict on the Mekedatu project across river Cauvery is expected by next week.

He also said the work on the project would be taken up after getting the clearance for the Detailed Project Report (DPR), which has already been prepared by the state.

The Chief Minister was speaking to reporters after offering the traditional 'Bagina' to river Cauvery at the Krishna Raja Sagar dam.

"The proposed Mekedatu project would meet the drinking water needs of Bengaluru and Mandya. Action is being taken to get necessary clearances for the project," Bommai said.

Referring to work being undertaken to modernise the canal networks in the Cauvery river basin, Bommai said about 15 lakh acres are under irrigation in the basin which can be expanded with the completion of these works.

Regarding Visvesvaraya canal, the Chief Minister said it is being modernised at a cost of Rs 560 crore.

"The branch canals have been repaired to enable smooth flow of water. Works on sub distributor laterals of Visvesvaraya canal are being completed. Modernisation of Kabini and Harangi branch canals of 300 km length would also be taken up," he said.

About the Mysore Sugar Company, Bommai said it would be retained in the government sector and would be reopened in the second or third week of August.

Steps have been taken to reopen the factory after holding discussions with the farmers, the Chief Minister said adding, the state government would provide necessary funds and working capital to resume its operations.

The Mekedatu project in Kanakapura in Ramanagara district is a contentious issue between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu with the neighbouring state in the lower riparian of Cauvery stating that it will hurt the interest of its people, especially the farmers.

