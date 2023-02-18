New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) The CPI-M on Saturday asked the Rajasthan government to "act firmly" in a case related to the alleged abduction and murder of two men by cow vigilantes, and demanded Rs 50 lakh compensation for the victims' families.

A CPI-M delegation also met the families of the two victims, the party said in a statement.

Also Read | Congress Will Not Return to Power in Assam Till 2036, Claims Minister Pijush Hazarika.

Nasir (25) and Junaid alias Juna (35), both residents of Ghatmeeka village in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, were allegedly abducted on Wednesday and their charred bodies were found inside a burnt car in Loharu in Haryana's Bhiwani on Thursday morning.

"In such a situation, it is essential for the Rajasthan government to act firmly, more so since the initial crime of kidnapping took place in Rajasthan. The criminals named must be arrested without delay. Compensation of Rs 50 lakh, as given by the government in the earlier communal murder of Kanhaiya Lal, should be given to the families of the victims along with employment assistance. The CPI-M will be giving a memorandum to the chief minister with the above demands," the party said.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Says Congress Must Decide on Opposition Unity Without Delay.

The party further said that the "manufactured" narrative is that dairy farmers and cattle traders who belong to the Muslim community are actually not dairy farmers but cow slaughterers.

It claimed Ghatmeeka village with a predominantly Muslim population is situated in the Mewati region which has been the target of so-called 'gau rakshaks'.

"During the previous BJP regime in Rajasthan, in November 2017, cattle trader Umar Khan, a resident of this village, was shot dead by the gau rakshaks. This was a few months after the brutal killing of dairy farmer Pehlu Khan. The family of Umar Khan is yet to get justice. The village apprehends that the same fate awaits the families of Junaid and Nasir.

"They said they did not want to bury the bodies till all the accused were arrested but were persuaded to do so by Congress minister Zahida Khan who assured them of justice. The delegation arrived in the village after the last rites were performed and could not meet the minister or officials," the statement said.

"The CPI-M strongly condemns the brutal killings. Rajasthan government must also immediately probe the role of the state police in this case," it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)