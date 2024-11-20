Mendhar/Jammu, Nov 20 (PTI) Nearly half a dozen landmines, part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system, exploded following a forest fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Wednesday, officials said.

The forest fire started from across the border in afternoon and spread to this side in the forward areas of Krishna Ghati sector of Mendhar Sub-division, the officials said.

They said about six blasts were heard at regular intervals over the past few hours after the fire activated the landmines but there was no report of any casualty.

Efforts are on to control the flames, the cause of which is yet to be clear, the officials said, adding that a deliberate attempt from across the border to harm the anti-infiltration obstacle system cannot be ruled out.

The Army, however, is on high alert to foil any attempt of infiltration by terrorists, the officials added.

