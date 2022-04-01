Bhubaneswar, Apr 1 (PTI) Odisha clocked the highest temperature this summer as the mercury touched 43 degrees Celsius in Bolangir district on Friday, the Met office said.

At least eight places recorded a maximum temperature of at least 40 degrees or more as hot winds intensified from the northwest, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said.

Titilagarh logged 43.6 degrees Celsius, the highest in the state. The all-time high in the town for the month was 48.5 degrees Celsius on April 24, 2018, according to the department.

The temperature in Bolangir town was 42.4 degrees, while it was 34.5 and 33.6 in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack respectively, a bulletin stated.

The Met underscored that there would be no significant change in the maximum temperature in the next four-five days. It will be above normal by 3-4 notches at many places and over 40 degrees at some areas in interior Odisha.

The weather officer has pleaded with the people to take precautionary measures for hot weather while going outside from noon to 3 pm in these areas.

It has predicted light to moderate rainfall or thunderstorms at a few places in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Koraput for two days from Sunday.

There may be downpour in some areas in north-coastal Odisha next Monday, it added.

The Met has forecasted that the maximum temperatures would be normal to below normal over most parts of the state in April, while it may be above normal in many areas of western and southern Odisha.

