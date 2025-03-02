Bhubaneswar, Mar 2 (PTI) Several places across Odisha experienced hot weather conditions on Sunday with the mercury crossing 38 degrees Celsius in Bolangir.

Bolangir recorded a maximum temperature of 38.1 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.

Also Read | SEBI To Initiate 'Appropriate Legal Steps' To Challenge As Mumbai Court Orders FIR Against Ex-Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch.

Five other places recorded temperatures of above 37 degrees Celsius. They are Angul (37.9), Titlagarh (37.6), Jharsuguda and Bhadrak (37.5), and Jajpur (37.2).

Bhawanipatna, Sonepur, and Baripada recorded a maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 02 March 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

Bhubaneswar recorded a day temperature of 36.1 degrees Celsius.

There will be no large change in the temperatures over the next four-five days, the IMD said.

As per the seasonal forecast, the maximum temperature will remain above normal in March, April and May.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)