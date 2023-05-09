Jaipur, May 9 (PTI) Mercury soared in parts of Rajasthan with Barmer being recorded as the hottest place in the arid state with a maximum temperature of 43 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

Jaisalmer and Jalore recorded a maximum of 42.3 degree Celsius whereas the day temperature was 41.8 degrees in Phalodi (Jodhpur) and Dungarpur, 41.7 in Tonk, 41 in Sirohi and Karauli.

The maximum temperature at other places was below 41 degrees Celsius, according to a MeT report.

The department has predicted dry weather in the coming days.

