Port Blair, Apr 10 (PTI) Methamphetamine worth Rs 2 crore has been seized in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team seized over 1 kg of methamphetamine in a forest in the Hut Bay area in Little Andaman, around 120 km from Port Blair, Director General of Police Devesh Chandra Srivastava told PTI.

A team under Swaraj Dweep Sub-divisional Police Officer Manasvi Vashistha conducted a search in Nallah Mundi jungle on Tuesday and found a packet lying in the bushes, he said.

The packet was found containing 1.03 kg of methamphetamine, he said.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands Police have seized over 252 kg of methamphetamine worth Rs 70 crore and arrested around 70 people in the last one year, the DGP added.

