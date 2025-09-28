New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday appointed senior IAS officer Rajeev Verma as the new Chief Secretary of Delhi.

According to the official order issued by the Home Ministry, Verma will assume charge, effective October 1. He will replace Dhamendra, who took charge as Delhi's Chief Secretary last September, and is retiring this month.

Verma is currently the Chief Secretary of Chandigarh.

"With the approval of the Competent Authority, Sh. Rajeev Verma, IAS (AGMUT: 1992) is hereby transferred from Chandigarh to Delhi and posted as Chief Secretary, GNCTD w.e.f. 01.10.2025 or from the date of joining. whichever is later," the order noted.

He was an IAS officer from the 1992 batch, belonging to the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre.

Verma has over three decades of administrative expertise. He has also served in the Defence Ministry, Power Ministry and Health and Family Welfare Ministry (ANI)

